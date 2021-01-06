Woman Who Was Maced Storming Capitol Says It's a Revolution

Play video content

What many suspected as to why a throng of Trumpers infiltrated the U.S. Capitol Wednesday seems to finally be confirmed straight from one of the "revolutionaries" ... who had a hippy-dippy explanation while rubbing pepper spray outta her eyes.

A woman -- Elizabeth from Knoxville, TN -- did a quick on-camera interview Wednesday amid all the chaos in D.C. ... where lawmakers were thwarted by an invasion as they tried to certify Joe Biden's victory.

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors



Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC



The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021 @ElijahSchaffer

She explains she made it about a foot or so inside the building before being pushed out ... and then getting a heavy dose of mace to the dome, which forced her to retreat.

When asked why she was trying to get in -- Liz here tearfully gives it to the cameraman straight with a no-duh response ... "We're storming the Capitol, it's a revolution!" Her guy friend carries her off afterward.

It might seem like an obvious answer, but honestly ... hearing it just confirms how insane this whole thing is, and what sort of state of mind some of these folks are in.

Of course, the Capitol was put on a full lockdown and members of Congress were evacuated as protesters breached the doors and had their run of the place for a while ... including in different chambers of Congress as well as in offices of politicians, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi.