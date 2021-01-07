Retired Naval Academy Goat Mascot, Bill 33, Dead At 14

Breaking News

Tragic news coming out of Annapolis -- retired Navy football goat mascot, Bill 33, has died, the Academy announced Thursday. He was 14.

Bill 33 -- AKA "Blue Eyes" -- recently battled age-related health issues that would not improve ... and was euthanized in his Navy home with his caretaker by his side, USNA said in a statement.

The angora goat was donated to the Academy alongside Bill 34 in 2007 ... and repped the football team through the 2015 season before taking on a mentorship role to the younger goats.

Sad news this week for Navy fans-- Retired Navy mascot Bill 33 has moved on to greener pastures. He is survived by Bill 34 (also retired) and current mascots Bill 36 and Bill 37, all Angora goats.#Bill33 was easily recognized, as he was the only Navy goat with blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/t4q5c8JlMh — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) January 7, 2021 @NavalAcademy

The Navy says Bill 33 enjoyed hay and treats during retirement ... and was wise enough to stay clear of the younger, "more rambunctious" goats.

The Academy notes Bill 33 is the only goat in the school's history to have blue eyes -- hence the nickname.

"The Academy would like to publicly confirm that he was quite 'old and gnarly' and had 'never been to school,'" USNA added.

Bill 33 is survived by Bill 34 and current mascots Bill 36 and Bill 37.