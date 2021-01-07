UFC's Irwin Rivera Arrested On 2 Counts of Premeditated Murder

Exclusive

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been arrested on 2 counts of 1st degree premeditated murder ... and could face the death penalty, if charged and convicted.

31-year-old Rivera is a UFC bantamweight (135 lbs.) fighter who first fought with the promotion in May 2020. Rivera is 1-2 in the UFC ... and 10-6 as a professional.

Rivera was booked into the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach, FL around noon on Thursday, according to jail records.

The charges ... 2 counts of premeditated 1st degree murder. A conviction could carry life in prison -- or the death penalty.

The UFC issued a statement on Rivera's arrest, saying ... “UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues.”

The statement continues ... “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion."

"Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

Before his arrest, Rivera was originally scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night in March.