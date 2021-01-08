LeBron James Calls Capitol Riot 'Another Gut Punch' To Black People

Play video content Breaking News Los Angeles Lakers

"If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And, I think we all know."

LeBron James says the pro-Trump mob attack on D.C. is another prime example of Black people being treated differently in the U.S. ... claiming the handling of the incident proves "we live in 2 different Americas."

The NBA superstar -- wearing a shirt with the message "Do You Understand Now?" -- spoke about the riot after the Lakers' loss to the Spurs Thursday night ... and put all the blame on President Donald Trump.

"The events that took place yesterday was a direct correlation of the president that's in the seat right now ... of his actions, his beliefs, his wishes," James told reporters.

"He cares about nobody besides himself. Nobody. Absolutely nobody. He doesn't care about this country. He doesn't care about his family."

LBJ says anyone who can't see the difference in the handling of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Capitol riots needs to take a step back ... and "ask yourself 'how do you want your kids, or how do you want your grandkids, or how do we want America to be viewed as?' Do we want to live in this beautiful country?"

As for where we go from here, James says he will use the incident as an opportunity to continue to uplift and educate Black people ... "even when times like yesterday feel like it was another gut punch to us."