AOC Says Close Encounter at Capitol Almost Claimed Her Life

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she could feel death breathing down on her last week as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, searching for lawmakers ... and you can tell she's still shaken.

AOC's revealing she had an incredibly close encounter on Jan. 6, which had her seriously feeling like she would die right then and there. The New York Congresswoman said it point-blank during an IG live session Tuesday night -- she honestly didn't know if she'd make it out of there alive that day, something she says a lot of her colleagues also experienced first-hand.

As for what exactly happened to her, AOC says she can't disclose the full details for security concerns ... but says, rest assured -- it was very traumatizing all the same.

Makes sense that she wouldn't get into the nitty-gritty -- fact is, there are said to be secret hideaways and chambers in the Capitol for emergencies like the one that took place ... and she's got a duty to keep that stuff private for future safety.

Nonetheless, AOC says she had that life flashing before her eyes experience, and it sounds as surreal as you'd imagine.