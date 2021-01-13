'Bachelorette' Alum Verbally Attacked by Maskless Security Guard On Video

Exclusive

'Bachelorette' alum Michael Garofola says he was on the receiving end of an anti-Semitic attack from a maskless security guard ... and part of the altercation was caught on video.

The season 9 'Bachelorette' alum says he managed to shoot this video while backing away from the security guard who can be heard spewing something about "Jews" during the Sunday incident in Michael's L.A. apartment parking structure.

Play video content

Michael, who -- for what it's worth -- is not Jewish, claims the security guard flew into a rage when he told him he should be wearing a mask. He alleges the guard snapped and yelled, "I don't have to listen to the Jews and your Marxist agenda."

That's not captured on video ... Michael says that alleged remark prompted him to start recording, but you can see the video cuts out pretty quickly. Michael claims the guard snatched his iPhone, threw it against the concrete and punched him in the head.

Michael says his phone was damaged, and he suffered cuts on his hands from the scuffle.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Michael reported the incident, including the alleged anti-Semitism, to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. The security guard was gone by the time cops arrived, but they're investigating him for misdemeanor assault.

Michael says the apartment complex told him on Monday the guard no longer works there, but wouldn't say if he was fired or reassigned. While he plans to press charges, his more immediate issue is possible COVID-19 exposure.

Michael, who is Type 1 diabetic, says he plans to get tested, because the guard was not wearing a mask ... and because the apartment complex had warned residents about several staffers testing positive.