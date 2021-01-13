Capitol Rioter Wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' Hoodie Arrested in Virginia

Breaking News

The guy who authorities say was the one wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie during the Capitol riots has been arrested ... TMZ has confirmed

Robert Keith Packer was busted Wednesday morning in Newport News, VA and he's been charged with knowingly entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct. He'd already drawn outrage for his hoodie, flippantly referencing the Nazi concentration camp where more than 1 million Jews were killed during World War II.

Man at Capitol today wearing "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt. Back reads "Staff" pic.twitter.com/7KRGEIvNme — Trevor McKee Achilles (@MrTAchilles) January 7, 2021 @MrTAchilles

As if that wasn't disturbing enough ... the back of the hoodie also had the word "Staff" emblazoned on it. The bottom of his hoodie had the words, "Work brings freedom" ... a rough translation of "Arbeit macht frei" ... words inscribed on the concentration camp gates.

This apparently is not the first time Packer's run into trouble with the law. According to CNN, Packer's criminal history includes 3 convictions for driving under the influence and a felony conviction for forging public records.