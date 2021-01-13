Lamar Odom Signs Celebrity Boxing Deal, Fighting In June!!!

Play video content Exclusive Celebrity Boxing

Lamar Odom is back ... but the 2x-NBA champion isn't returning to the hardwood -- he's fighting!!

TMZ Sports has learned that the 41-year-old ex-NBA star has inked a deal with Celebrity Boxing ... and will step into the ring on June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

The 6'10" Odom doesn't currently have an opponent ... but CB creator Damon Feldman tells us he's working on a big-name celeb to duke it out with Lamar.

Of course, Odom is no stranger to fighting ... he literally fought for his life after collapsing at Dennis Hof's Nevada brothel back in 2015.

Lamar attempted a basketball comeback ... and was briefly part of Ice Cube's Big3 League.

However, the hooper has turned his attention to pugilism (temporarily, at least) ... and we're told he's fully committed to busting his ass in the boxing gym ahead of his upcoming fight.

It's worth noting, the last time a basketball player stepped in the ring, he got ROCKED (sorry, Nate).

So, goes without saying, Lamar hopes history doesn't repeat itself!!