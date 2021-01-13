Tommy Lister Legally Changed Name to 'Debo' in Homage to 'Friday'

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister was all in for the movie that made him famous -- namely, Ice Cube's cult classic "Friday" -- because he legally changed his name to pay homage to his unforgettable character.

TMZ has obtained Tommy's death certificate, and while a cause of death hasn't yet been officially determined ... there was one very interesting nugget we noticed. His full name reads Tommy Debo Lister, very different from his reported birth name ... Thomas Duane Lister Jr.

It's interesting for a number of reasons. Obviously, Tommy is most famous for portraying Deebo in the "Friday" franchise -- and, no, we didn't spell that wrong ... but it appears Tommy did. In any case, it's quite clear he loved the character -- so much so, he actually made it part of his real-life identity ... opting for that instead of "Tiny," his longtime public nickname.

His manager, Cindy Cowan, tells TMZ he made the change in an L.A. court about 6 months ago -- because he felt his fans and the public at large simply knew him from "Friday."

Play video content Brandon Jay/YouTube

Like we said ... Tommy's cause of death is pending right now -- it's listed as "deferred" on the doc, which just means they're still doing tests.

Remember, though, many in Tommy's immediate circle believe it was COVID-19. He was incredibly sick in his final days -- evident in several different videos he participated in -- and he'd already caught the virus earlier this year.

While the medical team works on getting closure on that front -- there's one last thing we should note about Tommy's death certificate. It says he was married to Felicia Lister.

If you know, you know ... gotta love it.

TMZ broke the story ... 62-year-old Tommy died suddenly last year at his L.A.-area home. When paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.