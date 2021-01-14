Houston Car Wash Accepts James Harden Jerseys For Free Washes

Exclusive Details

Got a James Harden jersey and a dirty whip?? You're in luck, 'cause one Houston car wash is giving out free washes in exchange for #13 Rockets threads!!

The 2018 MVP is officially a member of the Brooklyn Nets after a blockbuster trade on Wednesday ... forming a super team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

I Car Wash in H-Town came up with a solution for sad fans ... by taking their now-useless jerseys and offering their top tier wash in return, as ABC13 reported.

So, what's gonna happen to all the Harden jerseys?? TMZ Sports spoke with owner Sean Qureshi, who says he's hoping to TORCH 'EM ALL when JH returns to Houston as a Net.

"My plan is to burn them," Qureshi said. "I'm gonna make sure with local fire department just to make sure everything is on the up and up. But if they allow me to, whenever Harden comes back for the first game with the Nets, I'm burning them all that day."

Quereshi says he's preparing for around 50 fans to take him up on his offer ... meaning he expects to lose money in the promotion.