Urban Meyer Hired As New Jaguars Head Coach ... He's Baaaack!!!

Breaking News

It's official ... Urban Meyer will be back in a headset on a football sideline!!!

The Jacksonville Jaguars just announced the college football coaching legend will be their next head coach -- hiring the 56-year-old on Thursday just two years after he stepped away from his role as Ohio State's head man.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere," team owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results."

"While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable."

"I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Of course, this is unchartered territory for Meyer ... the guy has spent every year of his coaching career in the college ranks -- so it'll be a new world for Meyer in the NFL.

But, there's no doubt he's set up to succeed in Jacksonville ... the team has the #1 overall pick, so Meyer is expected to be able to begin his career with Clemson superstar QB Trevor Lawrence under center.

Add that to cornerstone pieces like RB James Robinson and receivers D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault -- and, suddenly, the Jags look like they've got a real shot to be a contender under Meyer.

Urban has famously won wherever he's been at ... earning National Championships at both Florida and Ohio State -- while also hoisting other big bowl game trophies at his other stops.

Unclear if Meyer will also have general manager duties to go along with his head coaching role in Jacksonville ... but either way, rejoice Jags fans.