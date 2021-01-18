Patrick Warren's Son Had No Idea an Armed Cop Would Come and Shoot His Dad Dead

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The son of Patrick Warren -- the man with mental health issues who was shot and killed by a cop this month -- says he felt betrayed when the officer arrived, because he didn't want an armed police officer dealing with his dad.

Patrick Jr. appeared on "TMZ Live" Monday ... where he talked about the horror of watching his father die in front of the entire family.

As we reported, the family called 911 the day before Patrick Warren was gunned down. A mental health resource officer came out and talked to the man, who was outside praising God and would not come inside the house. The officer sat on the sofa, reasoned with Patrick and they then walked calmly to a car where the officer took the man to a hospital to get checked out. It was peaceful and successful.

Patrick Jr. says the next day they had a similar problem and he called the mental health unit again, expecting a mental health officer would return. Instead, Patrick Jr. says he saw an armed cop with a gun, who almost immediately escalated the situation.

Patrick Jr. says his dad was not violent either day, and he pleaded with the cop not to use his gun.

Sadly, Patrick Jr. says he has a little brother who also has special needs, but now he's afraid to call anyone for help.