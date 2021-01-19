Conor McGregor Denies Wrongdoing ... After 2 Women File Lawsuits Against UFC Star

Breaking News

Two women in Ireland are suing Conor McGregor stemming from alleged incidents in 2018 ... but the UFC superstar is ADAMANT he did nothing wrong.

The suits were filed Monday in Dublin, according to Independent.ie, with one woman lodging a "multi-million euro personal injury lawsuit."

The other suit, the report notes, was filed by the woman's mother ... and also appears to be for alleged personal injuries.

Specific allegations against McGregor in the suits are not yet public ... according to the report, details cannot be revealed yet for legal reasons.

But, 32-year-old Conor is calling B.S. on it all nonetheless, with a rep for the fighter telling TMZ Sports the matter has already been investigated and thrown out by law enforcement officials.

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Garda which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included: interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," Karen J. Kessler said in a statement.

"The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."