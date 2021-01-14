Conor McGregor Cops Insane $1 Mil Watch, '4-Satellite' Structure W/ Diamonds!

Breaking News

A magnesium globe? Check. A one-of-a-kind diamond? Check. A four-satellite structure that moves at a crazy speed set on a base of diamonds that's encased in crystal and gold? Check!

Yup, Conor McGregor's new wristwatch has it all ... the UFC fighter flaunted the newest addition to his wardrobe Thursday -- and it's INSANE!!!

The piece is called Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette ... and it's reportedly valued at over $1 MILLION.

The folks at Jacob & Co. created the piece -- and it's clearly so cool, Conor just had to cop it before his huge fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next weekend.

Play video content @thenotoriousmma / Instagram

McGregor bragged about the watch on social media, posting pics and videos with it -- and he even said he got a new pricey car and suit to go along with it.

Jacob & Co. reps say the watch is truly an epic piece ... and in the video they created to show the thing off -- you can see just how intricate and amazing the flashy mechanism is.

Of course, McGregor is no stranger to fancy watches (he's copped this one AND this one just recently) ... but when you're the Notorious One, you can never have too many options, right??