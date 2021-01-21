Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Texas Shows

Exclusive

Dave Chappelle tested positive for COVID-19 and has been forced to cancel a string of shows in Austin, TX ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the comedian tells us Dave is currently quarantined after the positive test, but he has not yet experienced any symptoms. Dave performed the first of 5 shows in Austin Wednesday night with others scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We are told the remaining shows -- 2 of which included Joe Rogan -- have all been canceled and refunds will be offered.

Chappelle, Rogan, Elon Musk and Grimes were photographed together earlier this week at Stubb's Ampitheater ... where his shows were all scheduled.