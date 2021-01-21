Jake Paul Surrounded By Hot Bikini Beach Babes But Focused on Conor McGregor

Jake Paul says he moved to Miami to focus on boxing ... but he's already got some distractions.

The 24-year-old hit the beach with his pals this week -- and yeah, turns out he's got some attractive lady friends who rocked some very teeny bikinis.

Despite being surrounded by butt, Paul had bigger things on his mind -- trying to lock down a fight with Conor McGregor.

Check out the banner that just happened to fly over the area where Paul and his pals were hangin' out ... saying, "Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul."

"Aw yeah, he's a bitch," Jake noted about Conor as the sign flew by.

In the meantime, Jake is getting himself ready for his return to the ring on April 17 to fight a mystery opponent who's not a UFC star from Ireland.

Despite not having an opponent yet, the Internet star is already putting his pre-fight plans into place -- Paul was hanging out with Tory Lanez Wednesday night, who offered to walk him out to the ring for the big event!!

Paul says he'll reveal his opponent's identity in the coming days.