Jake Paul Announces Next Boxing Match, See You April 10!

I'm Getting Back In The Ring

Breaking News

Jake Paul is officially getting back in the ring ... and his opponent is none other than ...

We don't know yet.

24-year-old Paul (2-0) is fresh off his impressive bout against Nate Robinson back in November ... knocking out the ex-NBA star in the 2nd round on the massively successful Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. card.

Paul teased a HUGE announcement leading up to Wednesday ... which ended up being the fight date -- April 10.

Jake says Snoop Dogg will be back on the mic for the event ... and is hoping to make the biggest Pay-Per-View ever.

The YouTube superstar-turned-fighter has been trash-talking guys like Conor McGregor, Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, ex-UFC star Ben Askren and more in recent weeks.

In fact, Paul made a wild video calling out McGregor back in December ... offering $50 million to make the fight happen.

But, Paul isn't ready to spill the beans on who he'll be lining up against come April ... saying he's giving Conor one last chance to sign on for the fight before he moves on to someone else.

Jake even posted vid of a banner flying across Miami on Wednesday ... which read, "Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul."

