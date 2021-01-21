YFN Lucci Requests Bond in Murder Case So He Can Support 4 Kids and His Mom

Exclusive

YFN Lucci's hoping to get out of lockup to take care of his kids and his mom ... even though he's facing some serious charges for his alleged role in a homicide.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the rapper's asking the judge to set a reasonable bond because he has "four underaged children whom he financially supports."

YFN also claims to provide a home and money for his mother living in Fulton County, GA.

In addition, he says there's no risk of him fleeing his pending trial ... and claims he "poses no significant threat or danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community." He points out he has no felony criminal record either.

Of course, the rapper's facing very serious charges -- murder, aggravated assault and possibly gun and gang-related felonies -- which arguably make him sound like he’s very much a danger to society ... but it will be up to the judge to decide.

As we reported ... YFN turned himself into Atlanta police last week after an arrest warrant was issued for felony murder. The alleged murder victim is James Adams ... a member of YFN's own crew.

