NBA TV's Sekou Smith Dead at 48 After COVID Battle

Longtime NBA reporter Sekou Smith -- a staple on NBA TV -- has died after battling COVID. He was only 48.

"The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family," the NBA said in a statement.

"Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league."

Smith covered basketball for more than 20 years -- and spent the last 11 years with Turner Sports where he excelled as a TV analyst, podcaster and writer.

“18 years in, still playing at the highest level possible.” @SekouSmithNBA breaks down why LeBron is No. 1 on his MVP Ladder this week! #GameTime pic.twitter.com/I92zwXq2Qi — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 9, 2021 @NBATV

"Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife Heather and their children Gabriel, Rielly, and Cameron."

Fellow NBA writer Mark J. Spears paid tribute to Sekou -- saying, "Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago."

Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family pic.twitter.com/mqjnZyEHNz — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 26, 2021 @MarcJSpears

"You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family."