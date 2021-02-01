Gordon Hayward Honors Kobe Bryant w/ Shoe Design, Personal Message From Late Legend

Breaking News

Gordon Hayward is carrying the wise words of Kobe Bryant with him on the court ... with the Charlotte Hornets star honoring the late legend with a touching tribute on his game shoes.

Hayward has been spotted playing in a custom edition of his signature Anta Hayward 2s over the past week -- which feature #24 on the heel & “Remember” across the midfoot.

The laces also include the last two sentences from Kobe’s inspirational message to Hayward after his horrific 2017 leg injury ... which say, "You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone, and you will come back a better player for it. Best of luck to you on this journey my brother #mambamentality always.”

Kobe and Hayward have been tied together for years -- they even faced off against each other in Bryant's last NBA game, when he dropped 60 points on the then-Utah Jazz star.

In fact, there was even speculation Hayward "let" Bryant reach the feat by intentionally making a lane violation to get his 60th point ... which he's since denied.

"Kobe would have lost respect for me if I gave him something free," Hayward previously said. "That’s what made him so very special!"

Other NBAers have paid homage to the legend to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of his death ... from Joel Embiid to Steph Curry and more.