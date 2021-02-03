Ja Rule Completes Harvard Business Program on Entrepreneurship

Dave Chappelle once famously asked, "Where is Ja?!?" -- and for now, the answer is ... on the graduating side of Harvard's online program for biz wizzes.

The rapper and businessman posted the results for his enrollment at Harvard Business School Online Certificate Program ... and it says clear as day -- Jeffrey Atkins (Ja's government name) has successfully completed it.

Looks like there's a focus he was specializing in too ... Entrepreneurship Skills. The description reads ... "This certificate program introduces a framework -- People, Opportunity, Context, Deal -- to evaluate opportunities, manage start-ups, and finance ventures."

Ja Rule was humblebragging about the accomplishment, tweeting ... "I ain’t the sharpest knife in the drawer buuuuut..." OK, we see ya, JR! And, we gotta say, the timing's kinda perfect.

Remember, Ja's got a few things in the oven on the tech and start-up front -- including a new app he's launching called Iconn, which facilitates celeb bookings. He gave us the rundown on it not too long ago, and even invited former Prez Trump to join.

No Proud Boys -- or Proud Boy hate-mongering -- is allowed though, as he made clear in our interview.