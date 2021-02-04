OG Panic! At The Disco Bassist Brent Wilson Facing Drug and Gun Charges
2/4/2021 12:30 AM PT
Panic! At The Disco's original bassist is in a heap of trouble out in Sin City -- because the guy's facing multiple felonies for drugs and possession of a gun.
According to a Las Vegas Metro PD report, obtained by TMZ, Brent Wilson was pulled over on Jan. 22 after cops say he crossed 3 lanes of traffic without a turn signal, cutting off oncoming traffic.
During the stop, the officer says he saw a bag with a white substance inside sitting out in the open in Wilson's center console.
Ya know what that means ... time for a search, and cops say they discovered substances consistent with coke and heroin in his pockets and in the car, as well as a scale and a lot of little baggies.
On top of that, the police say they found a loaded handgun too. Plus, they say Wilson was already on probation for a previous offense. They hauled him off to jail, and he's been charged with possession with intent to sell and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
His attorney, Dustin Marcello, tells us it's too early to make a call on the merits of the case.
You may recall ... Brent was canned by Brendon Urie and co. back in 2006 for what the band deemed irresponsible behavior, and was replaced by Jon Walker.