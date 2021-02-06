Raiders' Darren Waller At Peace If Traded For Deshaun Watson, 'It Is A Business'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Darren Waller LOVES playing for the Raiders ... but the tight end says he'll be at peace if he's traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason -- acknowledging the NFL "is a business."

"Crazier things have happened," Waller tells TMZ Sports. "I enjoy being where I'm at with the Raiders and that time will come to an end whether it's 10 years from now or it's by Monday."

"So, I just try to enjoy being here as much as I can."

Waller's name has been kicked around recently in the wake of Watson-to-Las Vegas trade rumors ... and the rumblings have grown so loud, Darren says they've actually reached his ears.

Waller, though, tells us he's trying to not let it affect him ... explaining, "There's always stuff circling around, but I'm just happy to be where I'm at right now."

As for his quarterback, Derek Carr, who's also been rumored to be a part of a potential trade package with the Texans for Watson ... Waller stood up for the Las Vegas QB and said he wants the guy to stick around.

Darren explained, "I like what Derek brings to the game. His efficiency, his leadership and he can spin the ball pretty well too."

Waller added, "I understand how people may want Deshaun Watson because he's an exciting player and that's just undeniable but I definitely appreciate Derek and I'm grateful for the relationship with him and also his game and the way that he plays."