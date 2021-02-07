'Bachelorette' Alum Michael Garofola's Alleged Attacker Arrested for Hate Crime

Exclusive

The security guard seen on video accosting 'Bachelorette' alum Michael Garofola last month is now facing 3 charges, including one for allegedly committing a hate crime.

TMZ's learned cops picked up the guard, a man named Ernest Anwuri, and he's been charged with felony battery, and felony vandalism for allegedly damaging Michael's cell phone during the altercation.

Beyond the physical action, Anwuri's words also got him in trouble. We've learned he's been hit with a misdemeanor hate crime charge. You’ll recall ... Garofola said Anwuri went on a rant about Jewish people during the incident. For what it's worth, Michael isn't Jewish.

Some of that is referenced in the video Michael was able to shoot.

We broke the story ... Garofola started recording when the guard allegedly flew into an anti-Semitic rage after Michael told him he should be wearing a mask. In the video, you see the guy charging toward Michael while spewing something about "the Jews."

Michael claims Anwuri then snatched his iPhone, threw it down and punched him in the head.

Michael's best known for finishing fifth on Desiree Hartsock's 'Bachelorette' season. He also appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise" and "The Bachelor Winter Games."

Michael tells us, "As a new resident of L.A., the last thing I expected was to be physically attacked in the parking garage of my own residential building ... While my injuries will eventually heal and my damaged property will eventually be replaced, I am just glad that a person who holds so much hatred in his heart for certain groups of people has been brought to justice and will no longer be a threat to anyone else he encounters.”