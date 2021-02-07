Super Sunday Gatorade Bath, Orange Emerges As The Favorite

Breaking News

Thirsty for some Super Sunday action?!?! One of the most popular prop bets is the color of the winning Gatorade bath -- and numbers show YA GOTTA GO ORANGE!!

So ... why??? It's not too complicated.

Over the past 20 years, orange has become the most popular color for the victory celebration -- in fact, the Kansas City Chiefs used Orange to douse Andy Reid just last year!

And, with the Chiefs being favorites to win the game this time around, logic would dictate orange is the bet to make!!!

Especially since the FOX Bet Sportsbook app shows the odds for orange are +120 ... which means a $10 bet pays back $22.

There's a lot more on the app ... you can bet everything from the coin flip to who's gonna win the big game and more -- and there's a pretty sweet offer where users can win 8x their bets if both teams score in every quarter (max bet $10).

And, don't forget the FOX Super 6 app -- a free game where users can win up to $250,000 by correctly answering 6 questions about the big game.

Remember, there's no such thing as a sure thing so be smart and responsible!!

Good luck!!!

