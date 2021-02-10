Chad Wheeler Victim Alleah Taylor Reveals Disturbing Injury Pics, Wants NFL Player In Prison

Breaking News

Alleah Taylor is revealing the disturbing injury photos taken after she was brutally attacked by NFL lineman Chad Wheeler ... and she's explaining why he needs to be locked up in prison.

Taylor appeared on "CBS This Morning" and told reporter Jericka Duncan the injuries she suffered during the Jan. 22 incident at their Washington apartment will require treatment for the rest of her life.

For the first time, the woman who says she was attacked by former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler is speaking out.



Wheeler pleaded not guilty to 3 charges, including domestic violence assault.



Alleah Taylor spoke exclusively with @JerickaDuncan for @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/HMQAh3Md6o — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2021 @CBSThisMorning

"I still have to regularly get my concussion checked. I have bolts and a steel plate I'm gonna have forever in my arm. I'm gonna have to deal with this the rest of my life."

As we previously reported, Taylor claims Wheeler -- who played for the Seattle Seahawks at the time -- "snapped" and got violent with her in an apparent manic episode. They had been dating for roughly 6 months at the time.

She claims Wheeler had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder before the attack but had recently stopped taking his medicine.

During the attack, Taylor says the NFL player demanded she "bow down" to him -- and when she refused, he beat and choked her within an inch of her life.

Cops eventually arrived and subdued Wheeler after an intense physical struggle. He was arrested and hit with multiple domestic violence charges.

When asked if she thinks Wheeler's actions were triggered by a mental health episode, she told CBS, "To be honest, I don't know."

She continued, "He went and ate dinner after he did this to me. And he didn’t take the same approach with the cops as he did with me."

Wheeler is facing up to 12 years in prison if convicted on domestic violence charges.

Taylor was asked if she thinks Wheeler should do time and replied, "Yes, I definitely do think that he should."

Taylor says she's "beyond grateful" to be alive -- and feels god blessed her with a second chance at life.

"I want to try to use the time I've been blessed with to help other people and to get this story out and to make sure people don't feel alone and to make sure this doesn’t happen again."