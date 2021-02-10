K.C. Chiefs Cut Ties with Britt Reid After Crash ... No Longer Employed By Team

Breaking News

Andy Reid's son Britt Reid is no longer a member of the K.C. Chiefs coaching staff, this just days after he was involved in a car crash that critically injured a 5-year-old.

35-year-old Britt -- who was a linebackers coach with the Chiefs -- was initially placed on leave after Thursday's accident ... and now ESPN reports his contract has since expired and the team did not make an effort to renew it.

In other words, he's out.

As we previously reported, cops say Reid admitted to drinking alcohol and taking Adderall allegedly smashing into 2 parked cars that were pulled over on the side of a highway on-ramp. The crash occurred just minutes from Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.

Two children were injured in the wreck -- including a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old little girl, who suffered brain damage and has not regained consciousness since the accident.

Britt Reid did not travel with the Chiefs to Super Bowl LV in Tampa this past weekend ... though it was clear the incident took a toll on his father in those critical hours before the big game.

After the Chiefs lost to the Bucs, Andy Reid spoke about the accident ... saying, "My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, particularly the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life."

