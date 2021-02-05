K.C. Chiefs LB Coach Britt Reid in Car Crash, Cops Suspect Booze and Pills Involved

Breaking News

K.C. Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid -- son of head coach Andy Reid -- reportedly told cops he consumed alcohol and Rx pills before a bad 3-car crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old in critical condition.

It's all spelled out in a search warrant obtained by KCTV ... in which officers say the 35-year-old reeked of booze and had bloodshot eyes in the moments after the accident.

According to the warrant, Reid ADMITTED to officers he had consumed 2 to 3 drinks earlier in the evening and was on Adderall, a prescription medication.

As part of the investigation, cops say they took 4 vials of blood from Reid to test his blood alcohol levels.

Plus, they note Red did not perform well on field sobriety tests.

Officials confirm the crash occurred around 9 PM -- just minutes from Arrowhead Stadium.

As for the crash, officials believe Reid was driving a pickup truck that slammed into 2 cars that were pulled over on the side of an on-ramp to the I-435 highway.

One of the cars had reportedly run out of gas and had called for another vehicle to assist -- when Reid's truck came crashing into both vehicles.

A 5-year-old in one of the vehicles sustained critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 4-year-old child was also in one of the vehicles but miraculously suffered only minor injuries.

The Chiefs released a statement Friday ... saying, "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid."

"We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

The Chiefs are preparing to play the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chicago Sun Times is now reporting Britt is NOT expected to travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the game.

Britt spent several months in jail in 2007 following multiple disturbing allegations -- including a road rage incident and crashing his truck in a parking lot while under the influence, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Andy Reid's oldest son Garrett also had issues with substance abuse -- he was sentenced to 23 months behind bars for a 2007 crash while he was high on heroin.

Garrett struggled with addiction for years and ultimately died of a heroin overdose in 2012 while in his room at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp, while his father was coaching the team.