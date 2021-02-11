Bucs Star Chris Godwin Gets New Phone After SB Parade Mishap, 'S/O To The Plug!'

Breaking News

It's GREAT to be a Super Bowl champ ... just ask Chris Godwin, who was sent a new phone less than a day after he fumbled his old one into the water in Tampa!!

You've heard the story by now ... Godwin was partying it up at the Bucs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, when somehow, his phone took a dip into the water and sank for good.

Scotty Miller dropped Chris Godwin’s phone in the water during the #Bucs Super Bowl parade.



"Hey, @Verizon ... I need a new phone!!" 😂



(🎥 @overtime)pic.twitter.com/Wu2rz9Ql0D — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021 @MySportsUpdate

Godwin blamed teammate Scott Miller for the disaster ... saying his fellow wideout somehow was responsible for the phone's death.

Play video content

Good news, though ... after Godwin reached out to Verizon to explain the issue, he says the phone company came through in the clutch in a matter of hours!!

Godwin and his GF posted pics of the 24-year-old with his new iPhone on Thursday ... with both saying they were super grateful for the speedy hook-up.

"Phone takes a dive into the river and 24 hours later, @verizon blesses me with a new one!" Godwin said. "I appreciate ya'll! S/O to the plug!"

Godwin's GF, meanwhile, said the delivery driver brought some sage advice along with the new phone ... writing on her caption, "The Fedex guy needed a signature & then said 'try not to drop this one into the water too.'"