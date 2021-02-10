LeBron James Envious Of Tom Brady's Boozy SB Parade, I Would've Been Just Like You!

... I Would've Been Just Like You!!!

Breaking News

When is The King jealous of The GOAT??

Today, it seems ... 'cause LeBron James just said he was SUPER ENVIOUS of the epic championship celebration Tom Brady just had in Tampa Bay!!!

Just minutes after the Buccaneers star was captured on video seemingly drunkenly stumbling away from his SEVENTH Super Bowl title parade ... Bron tweeted about his FOMO.

Play video content Joey Knight/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA

"Man o man," LeBron said. "I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you!"

Of course, LBJ and the Lakers weren't able to have a Los Angeles celebration after their NBA title in October ... California's strict COVID guidelines prevented a party from going down.

Bron had been angling to try to make some sort of safe celebration happen ... but with the 2021 season already underway, it seems it may never go down at this point.

Clearly, LeBron is sad about that ... and can you blame him?! LOOK AT ALL THE FUN BRADY HAD AT HIS TITLE CELLY!!!

Play video content @bitiboy11

By the way, Brady poked some fun at himself over his boozy day ... jokingly writing of it all, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila."