Massive Car, 18-Wheeler Pileup on Icy Texas Highway Leaves 5 Dead

5 Dead as More Than 100 Vehicles Pile Up

More than 100 vehicles -- including dozens of 18-wheelers -- were involved in a horrific, and fatal, pileup on an icy North Texas highway.

The massive chain-reaction wreck unfolded early Thursday morning in Fort Worth on Interstate-35W -- slick road conditions spelled disaster as an 18-wheeler barreled into dozens of cars already piled up.

Video posted by a local CBS reporter showed the carnage that was spread out over more than a mile.

New video via @DallasTexasTV from another angle showing the horrific accident on I35W. An 18-wheeler barreling down the icy road. 100+ vehicles involved. 3 dead.

At least 36 people were reportedly rushed to hospitals with serious injuries. Some victims were hard to reach because vehicles were so mangled and stacked on top of each other.

At least 5 deaths have been reported.

