Bam Margera Getting Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder After 'Jackass' Rant

Bam Margera acknowledged he needs help to treat his manic bipolar disorder ... one day after going on a "Jackass 4" boycott rant and opening up about suicidal tendencies.

The 'Jackass' star said he's visiting a bipolar specialist on Friday ... one day after, in his words, going "bat s**t bonkers f**king crazy." Bam said he didn't know for a year and a half whether he was going to be part of "Jackass 4" ... and it seems he got the answer he was looking for -- it's happening.

Bam said it's good news, for sure, and added that, in the end, everybody wins and there's no bad blood. This is a huge about-face after going on several rants Thursday morning ... from calling for a "Jackass 4" boycott to going into detail about having suicidal thoughts.

Bam posted 3 separate videos to Instagram, which have all since been deleted, claiming he had been shut out of "Jackass 4." Not the case, it seems.