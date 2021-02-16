Vincent Jackson's Foundation Thanks Fans For Donations After NFL Star's Death

Breaking News

Vincent Jackson's foundation is thanking fans for making donations in the NFL star's honor following his death ... saying the support will keep his legacy alive for years to come.

The 38-year-old ex-NFL star was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Monday. Officials have not yet determined the cause of death.

The Jackson In Action 83 Foundation -- which provides support and resources to military families -- released a statement following the tragic death ... saying, "While there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled, we take solace in knowing that Vincent positively impacted so many lives."

"His legacy will continue through the work of the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and our support of military children and families."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

FYI -- Both of Jackson's parents served in the military ... and the 3-time Pro Bowler often invited families involved in the armed forces to games throughout his career.

The statement continued ... "A military child himself, Vincent took great pride in the foundation’s work, and we know he would not only want it to continue but to grow."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.