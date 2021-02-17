'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn is Pregnant!!!

Exclusive

It looks like "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn will have a new storyline when the hit show returns to Netflix for season 4 ... 'cause TMZ's learned she's pregnant.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Christine and her tech millionaire hubby, Christian Richard, are expecting their first child together. Our sources say Christine -- who proudly wears the villain badge -- is well past her first trimester in the pregnancy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

No word yet if they're having a boy or a girl. Christine and Christian's marriage in December 2019 was featured in the season 3 finale.

As true "Selling Sunset" fans know ... Christine, as is her nature, went all out with extravagant overtures at her DTLA wedding ... like wearing a glitzy black wedding dress and having black swans at the ceremony.