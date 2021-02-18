Texas Senator Ted Cruz Flies to Cancun as Texans Freeze

There's only one Texan who's warm right now, and that's Texas Senator Ted Cruz ... who bolted to Cancun with his family while millions in his state suffer.

Photos show the Republican Senator hanging out in the United Club lounge and boarding a flight to Mexico with his family ... an incredible sight as people are literally dying in Cruz's state just trying to stay warm.

But, it's true ... while millions of his fellow Texans are without power and water and are literally freezing during a winter ice storm, Ted's off to a Cancun resort for some fun in the sun.

Cruz was already facing criticism this week during the Texas power outages as a tweet resurfaced of him mocking California's "failed energy policies" when it experienced outages last August.

As for his own state's power outages, Cruz threw in the towel, tweeting ... "I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!"