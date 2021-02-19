NHL Teams Hold Outdoor Practices In Lake Tahoe With Insane Views!

What's better than NHL hockey?? NHL hockey outdoors, apparently ... 'cause check out how awesome the Avalanche and Golden Knights' practices were in Lake Tahoe on Friday!!!

The two teams are set to square off Saturday in the famous Stateline, Nev. town for one of the league's outdoor classic games ... and the scene there is seriously surreal.

Check out the trees that look like Christmas; snow-capped mountains; a big view of the blue lake; and even some spectators getting in a walk by the rink!

You can tell the players were pretty pumped about it all too ... they got in some intense work under the sun, with some guys even wearing eye black.

The Avs and Knights will drop the puck for their game at noon PT on Saturday ... and the Bruins and Flyers will follow it up with a game there on Sunday at 11 AM PT.

And, with no fans in the stands due to COVID ... TV execs are already raving about how awesome the broadcast is going to be.

"You're going to see some shots that you've never seen in a hockey game before," NBC director Charlie Dammeyer told NHL.com.