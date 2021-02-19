Sen. Ted Cruz's Family Hits Beach in Cancun Without Him

Ted Cruz is back in the frigid cold, but his family doesn't have a lot of time to fret over the Senator's boneheaded move, because they're clearly enjoying fun in the sun in Cancun.

A bikini-claded Heidi Cruz is soaking up the sun on the beach with their kids ... you know, the ones their dad blamed for the trip.

Cruz's family clearly isn't letting the patriarch's troubles ruin a perfectly good vacay.

Play video content BACKGRID

As you know, Senator Cruz did a quick turnaround after the s*** hit the fan, although he tried a lame excuse at first, suggesting this was just a quick turnaround to take his daughters south of the border. His suitcase tells the story -- hardly an overnight bag.

As if things couldn't get any worse ... Cruz also left behind Snowflake the family dog in their freezing home. The security guard was taking care of the pooch, but Heidi made it clear to friends in text messages before the family hopped on a plane ... their house was an icebox.