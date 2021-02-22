NFL's Marcus Gilbert Marries TV Analyst Madison Gesiotto, Massive Cake!

Breaking News

Arizona Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert and his former beauty queen fiancee, Madison Gesiotto, tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony over the weekend ... and holy crap, have you seen their cake?!?!

The couple -- who got engaged back in July 2020 -- hosted their closest family and friends as they got hitched in Canton, Ohio on Saturday ... and it looked like one heck of a party.

Gilbert's NFL friends like the Pouncey twins and Carlos Dunlap showed up for the bash ... and there's no way anyone left on an empty stomach.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Folks in attendance were served with chicken piccata and risotto, which is nice and all ... but the REAL takeaway is the black and gold 9-layer cake that was served for dessert!!

The cake featured the couple's "MG" initials on top ... as well as "The Gilberts" and the date of their wedding, February 20, 2021, near the base.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

What's equally impressive?? The whole party got in on a Hora chair dance during the reception -- including Gilbert, who is reportedly 6'6", 330 pounds!!

Of course, Gesiotto is former Miss Ohio USA 2014 ... and went on to become a political analyst. She is well-known for her support of the Republican party and President Donald Trump.

Play video content

Gilbert has been in the NFL since 2011 ... and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers until 2019, when he joined the Cardinals.