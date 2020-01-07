Katherine Webb Says She Quit Being Famous To Have Kids With AJ McCarron

1/7/2020 12:44 PM PT
Katherine Webb says she gave up fame and her celebrity lifestyle to have kids with Houston Texans QB AJ McCarron ... and she says she'd "do it all again in a heartbeat."

Tuesday is the 7-year anniversary of when Webb exploded into the national spotlight after Brent Musberger famously fawned over her during the Alabama-Notre Dame National Championship Game broadcast.

The moment was as memorable as any from the game itself ... Musberger famously said of McCarron's then-GF, "Wow! I'm tellin' ya, you quarterbacks, you get all the good-looking women! What a beautiful woman!"

Webb turned the viral moment into a pretty successful career ... scoring a spot in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and appearances in commercials and reality TV shows.

But, in a series of social media posts Tuesday, Webb said she gave all of it up to marry McCarron and start a family with the NFL quarterback.

"I quit 'Hollywood' shortly after because I realized I genuinely hated being 'famous' and having my personal life out there so much," Webb said.

"I gave it all up to marry my forever love and have my boys and I would do it all again in a heartbeat."

Webb and AJ have been married since 2014 ... and their two boys are now 3 years old and 1 year old.

