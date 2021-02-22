Oklahoma WR Spencer Jones Nearly Lost Eye In Insane Bar Brawl ... Caught On Video

Breaking News

Oklahoma wide receiver Spencer Jones, who played in every game for the Sooners this past season, nearly lost his eye in a violent altercation in a bar bathroom earlier this month.

The wild scrap was all caught on video ... and the footage is insane, showing Jones and another man getting in a fistfight on Valentine's weekend at Logies on the Corner in Norman, OK.

It's unclear what started the fight ... the video picks up with Jones and another person arguing with two men.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021 @OldRowSooners

In the clip, you can hear Jones tell one of the men repeatedly, "Get the f*** out of here!" before he takes several punches to the face.

Jones is then thrown on the ground, punched some more, and ultimately put into a chokehold.

A separate fistfight, meanwhile, also broke out while Jones and the other man were wrestling on the ground.

The commotion was eventually broken up ... but Jones suffered serious damage in the melee -- with his attorney, Woodrow "Woody" Glass, telling OUDaily.com the Sooners' redshirt senior almost lost his eye.

Glass said Jones had to undergo a lengthy surgery to fix his issues ... adding doctors told Jones and his family afterward the football player was "extraordinarily lucky" to still have his eye.

As for what started the fight, Glass said Jones was simply trying to play peacemaker and ended up being the victim of an assault.

We've reached out to cops in Norman to see if a police investigation is underway, but so far, no word back yet.