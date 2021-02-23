NASCAR Hammers Chip Ganassi Over COVID Violation, Suspension & Fine

2/23/2021 8:22 AM PT
Breaking News
NASCAR is clearly NOT playing around about its COVID safety rules ... it just dropped the hammer on Chip Ganassi for a violation, hitting the famed team owner with both a ban and a fine.

NASCAR officials say at a race at Daytona International Speedway last weekend, Ganassi brought "a non-essential individual that was restricted from the footprint" into the competition area.

Obviously, it's a huge no-no during the pandemic ... the org is trying like hell to limit any potential spread of the coronavirus, and unauthorized guests certainly compromise that.

So, to send a stern message, NASCAR slapped Ganassi with a one-race suspension as well as a $30,000 fine.

Ganassi will have the opportunity to appeal ... but, for now, he's barred from this weekend's races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

62-year-old Chip is one of racing's biggest names ... his teams have piled up 20 championships and over 200 wins, including a Daytona 500 victory and multiple Indianapolis 500 crowns.

