Chrissy Teigen Doubts President Biden Knew He Was Following Her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has no regrets about requesting a Twitter unfollow from President Biden because she's a realist, and figures the Prez doesn't run the account anyway.

We got Chrissy leaving E Baldi in Beverly Hills shortly after she lost her @POTUS follow, and she reiterates what she tweeted about feeling free ... but this time without all the profanities. Sorry.

She concedes it's all in good fun though, and not like she really thinks Biden was scrolling through his feed and reading her tweets in the first place. In fact, she doubts he even knows about the whole follow-unfollow saga.

Either way, Chrissy says she adores the Prez and suggests the fact he's in office has made her a different person on the social media platform ... much more peaceful.