Cardi B and Sister Want Dismissal of MAGA Supporters' Lawsuit

Exclusive

Cardi B and her sister say the people suing them over a MAGA dispute on the beach are just looking for an easy payday ... and they want the lawsuit tossed out of court.

The rapper and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, filed a motion to dismiss the defamation suit Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon filed against them in New York last summer following a squabble in the Hamptons.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi and Hennessy claim their legal foes are only seeking a windfall from them because they are celebrities ... and they're hoping a judge sees it the same way they do.

As we reported ... CB and her sis were sued after allegedly labeling a group of beachgoers as "racist MAGA supporters" while putting them on blast online. But, Cardi and Hennessy say the heated words were just their opinions ... and that doesn't make them liable for defamation.