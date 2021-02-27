Bill Maher Says Cancel Culture is Destroying America
Bill Maher Cancel Culture is Destroying America
2/27/2021 5:55 AM PT
Bill Maher took aim at cancel culture, saying it's become McCarthyism in reverse.
Maher ended 'Real Time' Friday night with a blistering attack on cancel culture, using examples like Chris Harrison and Justin Timberlake, but warning it's not just about celebrities anymore ... he says it's coming to a neighborhood near you. Bill grouses he can't keep up anymore with who's on the s*** list.
Maher scoffs at the Chris Harrison and "The Bachelor" -- which he calls the "F*** a Stranger Show." And, he says San Francisco has canceled Abe Lincoln. In case you didn't know, back in the day, Lincoln embraced white supremacy ... despite ending slavery.
The 'Real Time' host who detests Trump, is a staunch liberal, an atheist and intolerant of intolerance ... has pretty much pissed off everybody.