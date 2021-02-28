Kobe Bryant’s Childhood Basketball Hoop Auctioned for $37,200

2/28/2021 6:43 AM PT
Kobe Bryant's Childhood Keepsakes For Sale
Kim Glynn

Kobe Bryant’s childhood basketball hoop has sold for a King's ransom!

The hoop fetched $37,200 at Heritage Auctions, and it's truly prized memorabilia. It was attached to the garage at Kobe's childhood home in Pennsylvania ... it's the hoop Kobe used to help perfect his legendary jump shot.

David Wyher and TJ Sokso/Compass

As TMZ reported, the home sold recently for $810,000, but the seller wanted a premium for the backboard and the rim and the buyer wasn't interested. So, it was dismounted and the home seller just scored a sizable bounty.

Kobe memorabilia is in ultra-high demand since his tragic death a year ago last month ... prices have skyrocketed for signed basketballs, jerseys and, frankly, anything Kobe. For example, a signed piece of the hardwood from Kobe's Staples Center -- where he played his final NBA game -- was auctioned off north of $600k!

