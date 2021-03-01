Lamar Odom Rips Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr ... She Used Me For Clout

Breaking News

Lamar Odom just went scorched earth on his ex ... blasting Sabrina Parr as "deceitful" and accusing her of using him in a shameless attempt to get famous.

The former NBA star -- who split with Parr last year after the two announced their engagement late in 2019 -- went on "The Real" on Monday and unloaded on her.

"[She was] very deceitful," Odom said of Parr. "You know, I really used to like take her word for everything. She was like really lying to me, the whole time."

"But I guess she got what she wanted, that was the 'blue check,' so I guess I was good for something."

Odom says he and Parr had planned a reality TV show and had shot some portions of it -- but the 41-year-old claims she and her manager released it without telling him it was going out.

"It was just about me and her," Odom said of the reality show. "I knew what I was doing, I knew what I signed up for."

"But I would think that when you were putting it out to the world, you would let me know. That’s a greaseball move. Something that I can't respect, from her and that manager dude."

Odom went on to say the whole failed relationship makes him "sad."

"I really don’t like nobody taking advantage of me," Odom said, "especially for monetary reasons."

Odom and Parr only dated for 3 months before he popped the question in Nov. 2019.

And in his previous marriage to Khloe Kardashian, they only dated for 1 month before Lamar proposed.