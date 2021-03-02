Snooki Back to Filming 'Jersey Shore' After Quitting Show

Exclusive

Snooki's retirement from "Jersey Shore" was short-lived ... 'cause TMZ's learned she's filming again and we have some of the first images.

TMZ's obtained a picture that shows Snooki grabbing lunch with co-star Angelina last week at Lucco Cucina + Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey. You can see a producer -- wearing a mask -- at a table next to them and we're told the restaurant was fully lit (for TV, not a party) as cameras rolled on their convo.

It's unclear how involved Snooki's gonna be in the MTV reality series -- guest appearance or full cast member -- but her shooting any scenes at all is significant because she swore off all things 'Jersey Shore' back in December 2019. She told us as much back then when she even shot down a possible spin-off.

Also interesting is the pairing with Angelina -- true GTLers know they've almost always been at each other's throats since Day 1. That tension really amped up when Snooki, Deena and JWOWW took shots at Angelina during what was supposed to be a toast to her ... at her wedding!!!

One theory ... Angelina recently made up with Jenni and Deena following the wedding fiasco. That backlash, btw, is part of the reason why Snooki quit the show -- so, it's possible the lunch was them squashing that beef.