Kellen Winslow Jr. Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison ... Judge Blasts Ex-NFL Star

Kellen Winslow Jr. is now slated to spend the next decade-plus behind bars ... a judge sentenced the ex-NFL star to 14 years in prison Wednesday, and blasted him in the process.

The former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler appeared in a San Diego-area courtroom via video conference for a sentencing hearing in his rape case ... but did not comment.

The judge in the case did, however ... saying Winslow can be described with "two words and that is sexual predator."

The judge continued by saying the 37-year-old ex-tight end preyed on his victims because of their ages and their living situations ... and that Winslow thought he "would get away with it."

As we previously reported, Winslow was accused of sexual misconduct -- including multiple allegations of rape -- by 5 different women.

He was initially hit with 12 charges over the allegations ... and faced up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

But, a jury in 2019 found him guilty of several charges, and Winslow cut a plea deal on the remaining charges to avoid further prosecution and help secure a lighter sentence.