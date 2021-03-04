John Geddert Killed Himself at Rest Stop After Agreeing to Surrender to Authorities

John Geddert Killed Himself at Rest Stop After Agreeing to Surrender to Authorities

3/4/2021 6:42 AM PT
Breaking News
Disgraced ex-Team USA Gymnastics coach John Geddert took his own life next to a dumpster at a rest area in Michigan ... minutes before he was scheduled to surrender to authorities.

A family member called 911 on Feb. 25 when Geddert failed to turn himself into law enforcement officials to face 24 criminal charges stemming from alleged misconduct during his career as a gymnastics coach.

As we previously reported, 63-year-old Geddert was facing 20 counts of human trafficking, 2 counts of sexual assault, 1 count of racketeering and 1 count of lying to a peace officer -- he was facing life in prison.

According to a 911 call released by officials, a woman who claims to be a family member says they started tracking Geddert's phone when he didn't show up at the scheduled surrender site ... and used GPS to locate him at a rest area in Michigan.

When they got to the scene, they found Geddert dead next to a dumpster with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The woman on the 911 call is in tears as she describes the scene to the dispatcher.

"He's not in a vehicle ... he's on the ground by the dumpster."

Officials had announced the charges against Geddert in a press release earlier in the day -- and he was scheduled to be arraigned in the afternoon. He never made it to court.

As we previously reported, Geddert's death essentially ends the criminal case against him -- because there's really no point in prosecuting a dead person.

Alleged victims will likely take action against Geddert's estate in civil court -- but it's usually more difficult to win a civil case without a criminal conviction.

Geddert was the coach of the famous 2012 Team USA Gymnastics team -- known as the Fierce Five -- comprised of superstars Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber.

