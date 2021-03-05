Call of Duty Pros 'Kenny' & 'Attach' Practice Over 35 Hours A Week!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Think gaming ain't hard work? It is ... and 2 top gamers tell TMZ Sports they spend around 6-7 hours training -- every day!!

We talked to 2 of the best Call of Duty players in the world ... Kenny "Kenny" Williams ('18 Esports Console ROY) from the Los Angeles Thieves and Dillon "Attach" Price (youngest player to win a CoD WC) of the Minnesota ROKKR -- and we asked how their squads prepare for big money tourneys.

"Pretty much every day we're online and playing as a team like 5 to 6 hours a day," Attach says.

How many days a week? Attach tells us there are times they practice every single day.

"Usually 6 to 7 days a week. If a tournament is coming up, probably no days off. But, if a tournament is kinda far away we’ll practice 6 days a week, and then take 1 day to just chill and relax."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Same deal for Kenny's team ... they're also putting in around 35-40 hours a week on CoD.

“We stick to our same practice schedule where we play from 1 central to about 7. But, when it’s closer to tournaments, we actually play a little more," Kenny says.

Attach even says his ROKKR squad does film work ... breaking down their opponents -- and their own tape -- to improve.

"It's really important to go over VOD, watch some of your old matches you played, watch some of your practice or watch other teams' VOD to see what they do well and try and learn what you can and implement it into your team's gameplay."